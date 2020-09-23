Advertisement

Hall of Famer Sayers Dies

FILE - This is a 1970 file photo showing Chicago Bears football player Gale Sayers. Hall of Famer Gale Sayers, who made his mark as one of the NFL’s best all-purpose running backs and was later celebrated for his enduring friendship with a Chicago Bears teammate with cancer, has died. He was 77. Nicknamed “The Kansas Comet” and considered among the best open-field runners the game has ever seen, Sayers died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.(AP Photo/FIle)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The football world is mourning the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Sayers “one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game’s most exciting players.” Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, a teammate of Sayres, said “We lost one of the best Bears ever and more importantly we lost a great person.” Actor Billy Dee Williams, who played Sayers in the made-for-TV movie “Brian’s Song,” called him “an extraordinary human being with the kindest heart” and said that portraying him was “a true honor.” Sayres died today at age 77.

In My View 9/23/2020: Ryan Holtz

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
After one week the area high school player to watch is Ryan Holtz a junior quarterback at DeWitt. DeWitt is always good and with him leading the way this year and next should be more huge winning seasons for the Panthers. Grand Ledge better be ready for this kid and I can’t imagine him not being recruited heavily.

In My View 9/22/2020: Tyler Holtz

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Look out for DeWitt High School quarterback Tyler Holtz—he is off to an incredible start after one week and he is only a junior. He’ll get recruited if he isn’t already and DeWitt, usually strong at quarterback looks loaded at the position for this year and next.

