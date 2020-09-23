Hall of Famer Sayers Dies

-UNDATED (AP) - The football world is mourning the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Sayers “one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game’s most exciting players.” Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, a teammate of Sayres, said “We lost one of the best Bears ever and more importantly we lost a great person.” Actor Billy Dee Williams, who played Sayers in the made-for-TV movie “Brian’s Song,” called him “an extraordinary human being with the kindest heart” and said that portraying him was “a true honor.” Sayres died today at age 77.