Giants Add Pro Bowl Running Back

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta (deh-VAHN'-tay) Freeman has signed with the New York Giants. The Giants announced the signing today, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon (SAY'-kwahn) Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Freeman played his first six NFL seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. He was released in March. New York gave him a one-year, $3 million contract. The Giants also placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe. He will be eligible to return after sitting out three games.

