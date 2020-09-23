Giants Add Pro Bowl Running Back

-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta (deh-VAHN'-tay) Freeman has signed with the New York Giants. The Giants announced the signing today, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon (SAY'-kwahn) Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Freeman played his first six NFL seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. He was released in March. New York gave him a one-year, $3 million contract. The Giants also placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe. He will be eligible to return after sitting out three games.