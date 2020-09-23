Former East Lansing Police Captain Announced New Chief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department announced the former police captain Kim Johnson will leave retirement to be take over as the new police chief.

The new appointment was announces Tuesday night in a press release.

“It is an honor and a privilege to return to ELPD and lead the fine men and women in the department to an exciting future, while also serving our great community and enhancing community collaboration efforts with all stakeholders,” Johnson said in the release.

He’ll be replacing Steve Gonzales who will resume his role as deputy chief of the Department.

The 30-year veteran officer assume his role October 5.

