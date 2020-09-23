Advertisement

Former East Lansing Police Captain Announced New Chief

By Zaria Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department announced the former police captain Kim Johnson will leave retirement to be take over as the new police chief.

The new appointment was announces Tuesday night in a press release.

“It is an honor and a privilege to return to ELPD and lead the fine men and women in the department to an exciting future, while also serving our great community and enhancing community collaboration efforts with all stakeholders,” Johnson said in the release.

He’ll be replacing Steve Gonzales who will resume his role as deputy chief of the Department.

The 30-year veteran officer assume his role October 5.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Anti-Face Masks Rally Scheduled to Meet at the Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips
Anti Mask Rally at capitol steps

Community

Detroit Residents Get Free Lead Paint Removal

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
Detroit program offering free lead paint removal

Community

Holland detectives to roll out new Tesla fleet

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
Holland police get new Telsas for crime solving.

Community

University of Michigan Under Fire For Non-POC Event

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
University of Michigan-Dearborn is apologizing after offering an online space allowing for only white students.

Latest News

Community

Greater Lansing Food Bank calls for actions amid increased food insecurity during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Greater Lansing Food Bank joins Feeding America® food banks nationwide this September for the 13th annual Hunger Action Month

Community

Drive- Thru annual senior activities fair

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the Mayor’s 20th Annual Senior Activities Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Community

Group fed up with trash creates Pick Up Lansing volunteer effort

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
If you're interested in cleaning up the capital city, there are like-minded individuals looking for help.

Officers do the Hokey Pokey with seniors, showing attitude is "what it's all about"

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Officers from the Meridian Township Police Department visited an assisted living community Friday.

Community

Teddy bear hunt gives neighborhood something to do during 'shelter in place' order

Updated: Mar. 25, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Ann Emmerich
A Lansing mom found a fun way to give her four-year-old son something to do, and get the neighborhood involved.

Community

East Lansing extends state of emergency declaration

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
East Lansing has extended its local state of emergency through 11:59 p.m. on April 13.