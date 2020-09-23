Car upside down after traffic crash in Eaton County

EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday afternoon, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post were called to investigate a two car traffic crash in Eaton Rapids Township in Eaton County.

According to police the at fault driver, a 76-year-old man from Eaton Rapids, was traveling southbound on Waverly Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling on eastbound Barnes Road. Damage to the vehicles was significant, and one ended up turned over, but police say there were no injuries.

The at fault driver was issued a citation for Failure to Yield.

