Advertisement

Car upside down after traffic crash in Eaton County

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday afternoon, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post were called to investigate a two car traffic crash in Eaton Rapids Township in Eaton County.

According to police the at fault driver, a 76-year-old man from Eaton Rapids, was traveling southbound on Waverly Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling on eastbound Barnes Road. Damage to the vehicles was significant, and one ended up turned over, but police say there were no injuries.

The at fault driver was issued a citation for Failure to Yield.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Former East Lansing Police Captain Announced New Chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips
New ELPD Chief

News

Some MSU students are not complying with the health department

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Officer Vail told News 10 a lot of students have been refusing to give information to the county for contact tracing causing them to have problems.

Business

Watching Your Wallet: zero out your credit cards

Updated: 14 hours ago
Watching Your Wallet: zero out your credit cards

VOD Recordings

Ronna McDaniel on Trump bus tour

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ronna McDaniel on Trump bus tour

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Americans moving back in with parents

Updated: 15 hours ago
Americans moving back in with parents

VOD Recordings

Study finds how to kill COVID-19 on masks

Updated: 15 hours ago
Study finds how to kill COVID-19 on masks

VOD Recordings

Officials push for more ballot drop boxes

Updated: 16 hours ago
Officials push for more ballot drop boxes

VOD Recordings

Ingham County Health Officer has concerns about Big Ten return

Updated: 16 hours ago
Ingham County Health Officer has concerns about Big Ten return

News

Ingham County Health Department has concerns regarding Big Ten football return

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Tuesday, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail gave her thoughts on the Big Ten return.

VOD Recordings

Police search for stolen restaurant trailer

Updated: 18 hours ago
Police search for stolen restaurant trailer