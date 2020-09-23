Budget Issues For the Buckeyes

-COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State’s athletic department plans to cut 25 jobs, furlough hundreds of other employees and ask coaches and others to take 5% pay cuts to help deal with a projected $107 million budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletic director Gene Smith says some of the money will be made up by television revenue from football, but that amount is yet to be determined. Ohio State is scheduled to play at least nine games beginning Oct. 24.