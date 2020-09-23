Advertisement

Body recovered after boy swept from northern Michigan pier

(WTVG)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — Divers recovered the body of a 12-year-old Tennessee boy who was swept off a pier into Lake Michigan, authorities said Wednesday.

The body of 12-year-old Lane Frame was found next to the Frankfort Pier in about 10 feet of water around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said.

A large wave washed the boy off the pier as he walked on it with his grandmother and two younger siblings Monday afternoon, Sheriff Ted Schendel told the Traverse City Record-Eagle. The grandmother was able to pull the youngest child from the water, and the middle sibling managed to climb out.

Crews, including mutual aid divers on loan from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police, aided in the discovery.

“It’s great to be able to have closure for the family — they’ve already gone through the tragedy for the last two days knowing what the final outcome would be,” Schendel said. “To be able to find him, that’s what we always strive for.”

