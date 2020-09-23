Anti-Face Masks Rally Scheduled to Meet at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The rally of parents and family to “unmask” High School athletes is scheduled to happen Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Lansing Capitol.

This is in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive order that mandates football, soccer, volleyball and other student athletes to wear masks. Members of the group argue that the face masks make practice and training much more difficult.

Although the use of facemasks is one of few reasons High School athletics are allowed to resume, families attending hope to soften the mandate at the capitol steps later today.

This wouldn’t be the first anti-mask gathering at Michigan’s capitol, but the 9 a.m. event’s Facebook page “Unmask Our Athletes Rally” says the rally will be peaceful.

“This event is a peaceful rally...We want our children to be able to engage in organized sports; however, recent Executive Orders, 2020-176 and 2020-180 are placing our young athletes in a dangerous situation mandating facial coverings while actively playing sports. We are concerned that this poses a serious and significant health and injury risk to our young athletes.”

More than 1,900 people responded to the event; the event organizer says attendees are still expected to follow Center For Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for social distancing.

