Another College Game Postponed

-UNDATED (AP) - The Houston Cougars are again without a season-opening football game after North Texas had to cancel Saturday’s scheduled game because of several positive COVID-19 tests. It’s the third scheduled opponent in the last two weeks unable to play the Cougars. North Texas said there were four positive tests week, which combined with contact tracing left the Mean Green unable to field a team. Houston’s scheduled games against Memphis and Baylor were scrapped earlier this month, as were games against Rice and Washington State before that.