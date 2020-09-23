Advertisement

Abandoned dog rescued from cemetery

Abandoned dog rescued from cemetery(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A dog was found abandoned in a cemetery in Waterloo Township, by Welch Lake Road and Seymour Road.

Animal services director Lydia Sattler says that the dog, who was leashed to a tree and who’s collar was held in place by duck tape, may have been left there for days. Kind people brought bowls of food and water for the dog after calling Animal Control to come cut the duct tape away and free the dog.

Witnesses say they could hear the dog crying on Sunday.

The dog is at least three years old, and is currently being well treated by the Jackson County Animal Shelter. The shelter is trying to find who abandoned the dog.

