Westbound I-96 down to one lane after crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A truck crash has reduced westbound I-96 to one lane near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard .

The Lansing Police Department and Fire Department responded to the crash, which occurred in the early afternoon. Two people are injured, and at least one truck took significant damage.

Traffic has slowed in the area, and drivers are advised to take an alternate route if possible.

This is an ongoing story and WILX News 10 will update it as we learn more.

