Watching Your Wallet: how to be a supersaver

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The biggest trick to being a supersaver is that they usually save 29% of their income or more each year. To give you some perspective-- the average American saves just 6 percent.

Most Supersavers use reward credit cards-- but don’t keep a balance on them. They pay them off in full each month. That’s rule number one. Avoid high-interest debt.

According to TD Ameritrade-- 55% of supersavers max out their retirement savings each year. -- they set aside all the month they can in those 401k and IRA accounts.

That means living on a strict budget each month. Give every dollar a job and don’t deviate from it.

Side hustles are also common with supersavers-- they find any way they can to increase their income. From yard sales to selling items on Facebook Marketplace to being an Uber driver on weekends or online tutoring, they do it all.

It’s a mindset: save first-- spend later.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.