Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: how to be a supersaver

(KSFY)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The biggest trick to being a supersaver is that they usually save 29% of their income or more each year. To give you some perspective-- the average American saves just 6 percent.

Most Supersavers use reward credit cards-- but don’t keep a balance on them. They pay them off in full each month. That’s rule number one. Avoid high-interest debt.

According to TD Ameritrade-- 55% of supersavers max out their retirement savings each year. -- they set aside all the month they can in those 401k and IRA accounts.

That means living on a strict budget each month. Give every dollar a job and don’t deviate from it.

Side hustles are also common with supersavers-- they find any way they can to increase their income. From yard sales to selling items on Facebook Marketplace to being an Uber driver on weekends or online tutoring, they do it all.

It’s a mindset: save first-- spend later.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Eaton Rapids park closed for suspicious reasons

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Authorities say they will be talking about the matter on Tuesday.

News

Lansing allows overnight street parking

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Monday the Lansing City Council votes to eliminate the ordinance that prohibits overnight street parking during a virtual council meeting.

News

Lansing School District football teams practice amid confusion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Extracurricular activities were canceled September 8th

News

NAIAS moves summer auto show to September 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Monday, The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced it will move its reimagined indoor and outdoor show originally planned for summer 2021 to Sept. 28 – Oct. 9, 2021.

Latest News

News

Married couple of 70 years survive COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
A husband and wife both survived COVID-19, but there’s an even bigger reason to celebrate.

VOD Recordings

Couple to celebrate 70th anniversary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Couple to celebrate 70th anniversary

News

Aerial treatment to resume in several counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)­­­­, aerial treatment used to protect Michiganders from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) will resume Monday evening.

VOD Recordings

GL Superintendent fired during hearing

Updated: 4 hours ago
GL Superintendent fired during hearing

VOD Recordings

Ionia man accused of killing toddler

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ionia man accused of killing toddler

VOD Recordings

Deputy won't face charges for Quality Dairy shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Deputy won't face charges for Quality Dairy shooting