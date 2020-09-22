Watching Your Wallet: getting hired from home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of newly out of work Americans are now faced with the task of finding a new job from their own home. Thankfully, there are things you can do to better your chances at getting hired.

Job hunting is stressful, but according to our partners at the financial site Nerdwallet. A few simple steps can move you in the right direction.

Keep these tips in mind during your job search:

Start by building your skills. Many courses are free right now and can teach you things like Excel and Project Management. Through platforms such as Coursera and Udemy, the possibilities are endless.

Resumes often highlight your hard skills, but don’t discount your soft skills.

Adaptability shows you can roll with the changes.

Focus on your communication and collaboration skill. Both are important in our current environment.

Telecommuting experience can give you a leg up as well.

If you get an interview, it may be over a computer and you need to prepare.

Dress appropriately and check what’s in the background of your shot, but also get familiar with the interface the company is using so you’re not struggling for them to hear and see you.

Also, know that you may not meet all the job requirements, but give yourself credit. Don’t call attention to the skills you lack. Instead, play up the skills you do have that would make you the perfect person for the job.

