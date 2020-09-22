Advertisement

UN chief warns of crisis as world powers meet remotely

FILE -- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has kicked off the U.N.’s first-ever virtual meeting of global leaders by saying the world is facing an “epochal” crisis.
FILE -- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has kicked off the U.N.’s first-ever virtual meeting of global leaders by saying the world is facing an “epochal” crisis.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has kicked off the U.N.'s first-ever virtual meeting of global leaders by saying the world is facing an “epochal” crisis. In his grim state of the world speech, the U.N. chief said a coronavirus “brought the world to its knees” and the pandemic is “a dress rehearsal for the world of challenges to come.” Shortly after he spoke, President Donald Trump said Beijing should be held accountable for not containing the virus that originated in China. China’s U.N. ambassador rejected the accusations as baseless. Russian leader Vladimir Putin urged an end to U.S. and European Union sanctions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

State closing Corrections Department site in Detroit

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Corrections Department is closing a Detroit location that houses parole violators and inmates who need dialysis.

Ap

Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook says it has removed a small network of fake accounts and pages that originated in China and focused on disrupting political activity in the U.S. and several other countries.

News

Lansing is making absentee ballot drop boxes more available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday at least 2.39 million voters requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

News

New study: More adults living with their parents now more than ever

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The Pew Research Center published a recent study that claims more adults in the United States are living with their parents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Kathleen Jiles enters plea in connection with embezzlement charge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant entered a plea.

News

Watching Your Wallet: Supersavers

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Watching Your Wallet: Using only $600 relief

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Henry Ford Health System: UV-C Light is Effective for Killing COVID-19 on N95 Mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Henry Ford, U-M team up for research for facemask decontamination.

News

Watching Your Wallet: Student Loan Scams

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Notre Dame game cancelled as more COVID-19 cases confirmed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Notre Dame team officials said in a statement that seven players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.