UN chief warns of crisis as world powers meet remotely

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has kicked off the U.N.'s first-ever virtual meeting of global leaders by saying the world is facing an “epochal” crisis. In his grim state of the world speech, the U.N. chief said a coronavirus “brought the world to its knees” and the pandemic is “a dress rehearsal for the world of challenges to come.” Shortly after he spoke, President Donald Trump said Beijing should be held accountable for not containing the virus that originated in China. China’s U.N. ambassador rejected the accusations as baseless. Russian leader Vladimir Putin urged an end to U.S. and European Union sanctions.

