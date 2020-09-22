Advertisement

UK’s Johnson slams brakes on reopening as COVID cases surge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the brakes on the country’s return to offices, saying people should work from home if possible, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive for a press briefing about the ongoing situation with the coronavirus outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) -

Johnson on Tuesday announced a package of new restrictions, including a requirement for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

He said Britain was at a “perilous turning point” and had to act now.

People will have to wear face-coverings in taxis, as well as public transport. The size of permitted gatherings is being curtailed, with weddings limited to 15 people instead of 30. A plan to bring spectators back to sports stadiums starting in October is being put on hold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

