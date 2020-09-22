Advertisement

Tiz the Law Skipping Preakness

Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line ahead of Jockey Manny Franco riding Tiz the Law to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic (18) crosses the finish line ahead of Jockey Manny Franco riding Tiz the Law to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.

The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Knowlton, managing partner of the Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it’s “disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.” Knowlton says the colt will be pointed toward the Breeders' Cup at Keeneland in November.

Sports

Sharks Retain Boughner As Coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
Interim tag is removed

Sports

Next NBA Season May Get Late Start

Updated: 1 hour ago
So Says the Commissioner

Sports

Minnesota Getting Star Receiver Back

Updated: 1 hour ago
He had decided to get ready for NFL draft

Sports

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Postponed

Updated: 1 hours ago
Notre Dame team has Covid issues

News

Lansing School District football teams practice amid confusion

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Extracurricular activities were canceled September 8th

Sports

In My View 9/21/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Final week for the Detroit Tigers. What did they get out of this season and what's the future hold for a normal season if there is one in 2021? Remains to be seen but the Tigers obviously still have plenty of offensive holes and they are thin where injuries can really penetrate their depth. They can only hope their young pitchers improve greatly for the long haul next year.

Sports

Deion Sanders Now a Head Coach

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
He says it's a "Match made in heaven"

Sports

Carrasco, Ramirez star as Indians top Tigers 7-4

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Tigers fall to Indians to cap series.

Sports

Tigers manager Gardenhire announces immediate retirement

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Gardenhire opts to retire due to health concerns.

Sports

Jones' big day helps Packers beat Lions 42-21 in home opener

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Lions fall to Green Bay on the road.