Thief steals enclosed trailer from Haslett restaurant

A thief peers into the China Express restaurant moments before stealing their trailer.
By Jace Harper
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Family and friends of the China Express restaurant in Haslett are searching for the man who stole their gray enclosed 2017 Legend trailer full of dry food and expensive equipment.

On Sunday, a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and cargo shorts was caught on camera hooking up the trailer to his dark colored SUV and driving off.

The man arrived shortly before 6 p.m. and was recorded peering into the window of the China Express ensuring nobody was inside.

A man stole a grey enclosed trailer from the China Express restaurant in Haslett.
He then uncovered the trailer hitch and went to work trying to connect it to his vehicle.

After approximately 15 minutes the man drove off with the grey colored trailer in tow.

Family friend Ed Reynolds said he feels bad for the owners.

“I want to see Danny succeed and do well. He works all of the time and sends a lot of money home to take care of his family,” he said.

A man stole a grey enclosed trailer from the China Express restaurant in Haslett.
According to Reynolds the owners lost over $10,000 as a result of the theft.

“I was just concerned that the police make a concerted effort to find the guy that did it,” said Reynolds. “I knew that there were cameras around here. Obviously, this guy is going to want to lay low, and probably will. But, I hope he’s apprehended.”

Meridian Township Police Department’s Investigations Sergeant Bart Crane said even though it’s still early, they are following up on a couple of tips from people in the area. He also added that trailers are a common target among thieves.

People with information in regards to the suspect or the trailer’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-332-6526.

A man stole a grey enclosed trailer from the China Express restaurant in Haslett.
