State closing Corrections Department site in Detroit

Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic) The department says people who violate parole for non-violent reasons are not being locked up, a factor in the lower numbers at the Reentry Center.
Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The state Corrections Department is closing a Detroit location that houses parole violators and inmates who need dialysis. The Detroit Reentry Center will close in January. It has 70 people, down from hundreds. The center employs 220 people. The state’s prison population is below 35,000, down 32% from a peak of 51,500 in 2007. The department says people who violate parole for non-violent reasons are not being locked up, a factor in the lower numbers at the Reentry Center. Prisoners who need dialysis will be moved to the Woodland Center Correctional Facility in Livingston County.

