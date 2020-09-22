Advertisement

Sharks Retain Boughner As Coach

(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The San Jose Sharks have retained Bob Boughner as their coach. They’ve removed the interim tag to make him the ninth full-time head coach in franchise history.

Boughner rejoined the Sharks' coaching staff as an assistant to Peter DeBoer in the summer of 2019, and he took over as interim coach after DeBoer and the rest of his assistants were fired last Dec. 11.

Boughner went 14-20-3 behind the bench as the Sharks missed the playoffs for only the second time since 2003, but general manager Doug Wilson saw enough progress to stick with Boughner.

