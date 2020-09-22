Advertisement

Ronna McDaniel stops in Lansing as part of Team Trump bus tour

Republican National Committee Chair and Michigan native Ronna Romney McDaniel was part of a bus tour that stopped in Lansing Tuesday.
Republican National Committee Chair and Michigan native Ronna Romney McDaniel was part of a bus tour that stopped in Lansing Tuesday.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With 42 days until Election Day, President Donald Trump’s re-election team rallied voters in Lansing Tuesday.

Republican National Committee Chair and Michigan native Ronna Romney McDaniel was part of the tour.

“We’ve been able to door knock and to canvas and do things to get out the vote, and it’s actually kind of fun now to be out doing rallies and have this bus tour, and I think everybody’s excited about that," she said.

With many people voting by mail this year, McDaniel, along with other Republicans, aren’t happy about the system.

“We’re really concerned about states like Michigan that are upending their entire election process this close to an election that that could wreak havoc," said McDaniel.

“I will vote in person. The absentee ballot, I think, with there being a registration process and a way to prove that that is a valid voter can be trusted but the mail in process, no, absolutely no,” said one voter who was at the tour bus stop.

Monday on social media, the president encouraged Michigan voters to take advantage of early voting, either in person or by requesting an absentee ballot.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there are plenty of ways to make sure your vote counts while staying safe.

“Our office is encouraging voters, if they choose to vote from home, to return their ballots at their local drop box or in person with their local clerk and using the mail as an alternative,” said Benson.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New study: More adults living with their parents now more than ever

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The Pew Research Center published a recent study that claims more adults in the United States are living with their parents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Kathleen Jiles enters plea in connection with embezzlement charge

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant entered a plea.

News

Watching Your Wallet: Supersavers

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Watching Your Wallet: Using only $600 relief

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Henry Ford Health System: UV-C Light is Effective for Killing COVID-19 on N95 Mask

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Henry Ford, U-M team up for research for facemask decontamination.

Latest News

News

Watching Your Wallet: Student Loan Scams

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame game cancelled as more COVID-19 cases confirmed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Notre Dame team officials said in a statement that seven players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

News

MSU furloughs 700 on-campus student workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University confirms that they have furloughed more than 700 on-campus student-staff positions.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Health officials confirm 504 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 22, Michigan health officials have reported 504 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths.