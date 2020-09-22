Ronna McDaniel stops in Lansing as part of Team Trump bus tour

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With 42 days until Election Day, President Donald Trump’s re-election team rallied voters in Lansing Tuesday.

Republican National Committee Chair and Michigan native Ronna Romney McDaniel was part of the tour.

“We’ve been able to door knock and to canvas and do things to get out the vote, and it’s actually kind of fun now to be out doing rallies and have this bus tour, and I think everybody’s excited about that," she said.

With many people voting by mail this year, McDaniel, along with other Republicans, aren’t happy about the system.

“We’re really concerned about states like Michigan that are upending their entire election process this close to an election that that could wreak havoc," said McDaniel.

“I will vote in person. The absentee ballot, I think, with there being a registration process and a way to prove that that is a valid voter can be trusted but the mail in process, no, absolutely no,” said one voter who was at the tour bus stop.

Monday on social media, the president encouraged Michigan voters to take advantage of early voting, either in person or by requesting an absentee ballot.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there are plenty of ways to make sure your vote counts while staying safe.

“Our office is encouraging voters, if they choose to vote from home, to return their ballots at their local drop box or in person with their local clerk and using the mail as an alternative,” said Benson.

