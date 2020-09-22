Notre Dame game cancelled as more COVID-19 cases confirmed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Saturday football game between Notre Dame and Wake Forest has been postponed after the Irish announced 13 players are in isolation due to COVID-19.

Notre Dame team officials said in a statement that seven players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Adding that to testing results from last week means 13 players are now in isolation and 10 are in quarantine. The schools say they are working on a date to reschedule the game.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.“

The Irish are pausing practices as well, and not for the first time this season. They paused for three days in Aug. after five positive results. This is the fourth ACC game impacted because of COVID-19 so far this season.

The schools say they are hoping to reschedule the game to Oct. 3, but as with any plans this season they are subject to change and pending COVID-19 test results.

