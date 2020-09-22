Advertisement

Next NBA Season May Get Late Start

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball between Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, left, and Duncan Robinson, right, during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball between Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, left, and Duncan Robinson, right, during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that his “best guess” is that next season will not start until at least January. And he acknowledged that the later-than-usual schedule could mean top U.S. men’s players miss next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Silver, a guest in a series of panel discussions on CNN, did not indicate that any decisions are finalized.

The league was originally hoping for a Dec. 1 start to next season, then shifted its focus to the chance of a late December start, and now the target has apparently moved again.

