Next NBA Season May Get Late Start

-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that his “best guess” is that next season will not start until at least January. And he acknowledged that the later-than-usual schedule could mean top U.S. men’s players miss next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Silver, a guest in a series of panel discussions on CNN, did not indicate that any decisions are finalized.

The league was originally hoping for a Dec. 1 start to next season, then shifted its focus to the chance of a late December start, and now the target has apparently moved again.