NAIAS moves summer auto show to September 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced it will move its reimagined indoor and outdoor show originally planned for summer 2021 to Sept. 28 – Oct. 9, 2021.

“We have talked with many of our partners, particularly the OEMs, and they are fully on board and excited about the date change,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said.

NAIAS will remain a fall show going forward after the inaugural event in September 2021. Show dates have already been secured with TCF Center for the next three years. NAIAS organizers scheduled dates towards the end of the month to be mindful of the new IAA in Munich, which is scheduled for the first full week in September.

“Our responsibility as an auto show is to host a global stage for current products as well as mobility innovations of tomorrow,” Alberts said. “September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders.”

“Spreading out major auto shows is a win for everyone, particularly our partners. It gives auto companies an opportunity to give it their best at each and every show, which creates excitement for those who attend, too,” Alberts said.

NAIAS officials also plan to expand the show’s marketing reach. The campaign will emphasize that consumers can preview all of the latest new cars and trucks headed to dealership showrooms while also enjoying Detroit and Michigan in the fall.

“With seasonable autumn temperatures and technology and experiential activations positioned throughout the city, show visitors will be able to enjoy fall in a walkable, vibrant Motor City while embracing the future of the industry right before their eyes,” 2021 NAIAS Chairman Doug North said.

North said the September 2021 show will include the same memorable product experiences that were originally planned for the June show, including dynamic displays and experiential ride-and-drives. The NAIAS campus will include product and technology activations both inside TCF Center and throughout the city.

NAIAS will continue to host seven unique shows in one: Motor Bella, The Gallery, Press Preview, AutoMobili-D, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and Public Show.

Additionally, NAIAS is launching a new virtual thought leadership series, Q’d Up Mobility, that kicks off tomorrow. The monthly series will provide a glimpse into what the 2021 show has queued up for guests—an idea that was born out of tremendous interest and support after the cancelation of the 2020 show.

The 2021 show dates are the following:

Motor Bella: Sept. 24-26

The Gallery: Sept. 26

Press Preview: Sept. 28-29

AutoMobili-D: Sept. 28-30

Industry Preview: Sept. 29-30

Charity Preview: Oct. 1

Public Show: Oct. 2-9

