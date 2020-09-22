MSU furloughs 700 on-campus student workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University confirms that they have furloughed more than 700 on-campus student-staff positions. The university did this to preserve 163 full-time on campus jobs. The student-staff furloughed have worked in the residence halls and the dining halls.

Currently, these are the residence halls open right now: Holmes, Owen, Holden, Wilson, McDonell, Case and Wonders. The two dining halls that are open are Akers and Case.

WILX News 10 got this statement from MSU spokesperson Kat Cooper:

"RHS has had to make the difficult decision to furlough more than 700 student team members at this time. Students began being informed yesterday. Unfortunately, due to the current house count on campus, we do not have enough work or income to maintain all student positions. This is a temporary measure, and we will look to bring these students back to work as soon as we have work to perform.

Along with the two-week notice, team members were provided with a (non-complete) list of locations currently hiring in the hopes they will be able to quickly find other employment. We are sensitive to the reality that many students depend on this income to meet their needs, and deeply regret that the conditions of the pandemic has necessitated this action.

We look forward to these valued team members re-joining us on campus as soon as possible."

