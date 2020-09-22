MDHHS Resumes Aerial Spraying for Mosquitos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to combat Easter Equine Encephalitis (EEE) the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is spraying mosquito treatment in high risk counties.

Monday night, September 21, aerial treatment was done in seven counties: blocks 1-1 and 1-2 in Barry County, block 4-3 in Montcalm County, blocks 5-2 and 5-3 in Kent County, block 6-1 in Newaygo, Oceana and Muskegon counties, and block 13-1 in Allegan County.

Weather and time permitting, the following areas will also be treated: blocks 2-1 and 2-2 in Jackson County, block 3-1 and 3-2 in Oakland County, block 11-1 in Livingston County, block 12-1 in Calhoun County.

To date, 32 animals have been infected by EEE, 30 horses and two deer. One human case was identified in Barry County.

Symptoms of Eastern Equine Encephalitis include joint aches, fever, chills which can progress into headaches, tremors, paralysis and seizures. A vaccine exists for horses, but not yet for humans that have been infected.

The virus has a 33 percent fatality rate for those who catch the virus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.