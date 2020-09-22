Advertisement

MDHHS Resumes Aerial Spraying for Mosquitos

Michigan Department of Health And Human Services treated seven counties for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Monday night.
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to combat Easter Equine Encephalitis (EEE) the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is spraying mosquito treatment in high risk counties.

Monday night, September 21, aerial treatment was done in seven counties: blocks 1-1 and 1-2 in Barry County, block 4-3 in Montcalm County, blocks 5-2 and 5-3 in Kent County, block 6-1 in Newaygo, Oceana and Muskegon counties, and block 13-1 in Allegan County.

Weather and time permitting, the following areas will also be treated: blocks 2-1 and 2-2 in Jackson County, block 3-1 and 3-2 in Oakland County, block 11-1 in Livingston County, block 12-1 in Calhoun County.

To date, 32 animals have been infected by EEE, 30 horses and two deer. One human case was identified in Barry County.

Symptoms of Eastern Equine Encephalitis include joint aches, fever, chills which can progress into headaches, tremors, paralysis and seizures. A vaccine exists for horses, but not yet for humans that have been infected.

The virus has a 33 percent fatality rate for those who catch the virus.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ap

Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Does the coronavirus spread easily among children? It appears the virus can spread among children and teens, but how easily may vary by age.

News

City of Eaton Rapids park closed for suspicious reasons

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Authorities say they will be talking about the matter on Tuesday.

News

Lansing allows overnight street parking

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Monday the Lansing City Council votes to eliminate the ordinance that prohibits overnight street parking during a virtual council meeting.

News

Watching Your Wallet: how to be a supersaver

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The biggest trick to being a supersaver is that they usually save 29% of their income or more each year.

Latest News

News

Lansing School District football teams practice amid confusion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Extracurricular activities were canceled September 8th

News

NAIAS moves summer auto show to September 2021

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Monday, The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced it will move its reimagined indoor and outdoor show originally planned for summer 2021 to Sept. 28 – Oct. 9, 2021.

News

Married couple of 70 years survive COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
A husband and wife both survived COVID-19, but there’s an even bigger reason to celebrate.

VOD Recordings

Couple to celebrate 70th anniversary

Updated: 11 hours ago
Couple to celebrate 70th anniversary

News

Aerial treatment to resume in several counties

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)­­­­, aerial treatment used to protect Michiganders from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) will resume Monday evening.

VOD Recordings

GL Superintendent fired during hearing

Updated: 12 hours ago
GL Superintendent fired during hearing