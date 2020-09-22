Lansing School District football teams practice amid confusion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the stadiums might be empty for the Lansing School District’s football teams this year, practices are starting back up.

“We’re just trying to embrace these 16 days that we have during this fall and hopefully make the best of it,” said Lansing Everett Coach Jaleel Canty.

Each of the three Lansing football teams, as well as spring sports, have been given the okay by the district athletic director to practice 16 times before October 31st.

But a spokesperson from the district says that’s not the case.

Canty, as well as parents around the district, say they will practice because they’ve heard it’s okay.

“Our coaches gave us the indicator that they were still allotted their 16 practices, and so they were just gonna try to give the students some kind of opportunity,” said Parent Atisha Mireles.

At least for now, it’s practice four days a week for the next four weeks.

“Some people are excited, some are disappointed, not sure how some of my seniors will respond, we’ll probably get a couple and lose a couple, I’m sure it’d be tough for me to want to go to practice too if I didn’t get to play as a senior,” said Canty.

Canty says the the voluntary practices will be good for his players, and parents agree.

“It’s all they want to do," said Mireles. "These kids love playing football, and so it’s good for them to have something to look forward to.”

Canty says they’re going to have fun with it.

“We don’t want to kill the guys with conditioning and things like that...We want to be able to do some fun stuff, some drills and maybe be able to compete a little bit.”

