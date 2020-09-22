Advertisement

Lansing is making absentee ballot drop boxes more available

Absentee ballots to be mailed Thursday
Lansing opening 15 new ballot drop boxes
Lansing opening 15 new ballot drop boxes(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging people to drop off absentee ballots at local clerk drop boxes or clerks offices instead of mailing them.

Benson’s office said Tuesday at least 2.39 million voters requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Those ballots can be mailed starting Thursday. Lansing is sending more than 27,000 ballots to voters.

Lansing is making it easier for ballots to be dropped off by installing 15 new ballot drop boxes across the city. By Friday, 91% of Lansing voters will be within 1.5 miles from a drop box.

“So many more people are voting by absentee ballot. It’s really important to give them full options to return that ballot,” said Chris Swope, Lansing City Clerk.

In a year where election security is a top priority, Benson said it’s important voters have piece of mind no matter how they choose to vote.

She said there are going to be about a thousand more drop boxes across the state for the upcoming election.

“If nothing else, the uncertainty citizens have about whether if they choose to vote by mail whether their ballot will be received in time to be counted,” said Benson.

Samantha Bailey plans to drop off her ballot in person instead of putting it in the mail because of issues she’s had with the post office.

“I sent (a card) to somebody who lives just on the other side of Jackson from me and it took over a month to get there,” Bailey said.

News 10 did ask the United States Postal Service to explain how mail gets from neighborhood mailboxes to the elections office, but a spokeswoman said they are not doing any interviews.

The spokeswoman instead issued a statement reassuring the post office can handle the extra ballots.

USPS said ballots would be about three-quarters of its daily mail everyone voted by mail.

It also said there will be standby resources available starting Oct. 1.

Absentee voters in Lansing are able to track their ballots through the mail if their email address is on file with the elections office.

“I’m confident we will be able to track down any issues with postal mail as well,” Swope said.

The ballot drop boxes in Lansing will be emptied daily so ballots aren’t sitting for days. They are also under surveillance.

Other clerks are putting out more ballot drop boxes. For more information on election security, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New study: More adults living with their parents now more than ever

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The Pew Research Center published a recent study that claims more adults in the United States are living with their parents as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Kathleen Jiles enters plea in connection with embezzlement charge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant entered a plea.

News

Watching Your Wallet: Supersavers

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Watching Your Wallet: Using only $600 relief

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Henry Ford Health System: UV-C Light is Effective for Killing COVID-19 on N95 Mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Henry Ford, U-M team up for research for facemask decontamination.

News

Watching Your Wallet: Student Loan Scams

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Notre Dame game cancelled as more COVID-19 cases confirmed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Notre Dame team officials said in a statement that seven players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

News

MSU furloughs 700 on-campus student workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University confirms that they have furloughed more than 700 on-campus student-staff positions.

News

Ronna McDaniel stops in Lansing as part of Team Trump bus tour

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Republican National Committee Chair and Michigan native Ronna Romney McDaniel was part of a bus tour that stopped through Lansing Tuesday.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.