Lansing allows overnight street parking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday the Lansing City Council votes to eliminate the ordinance that prohibits overnight street parking during a virtual council meeting.

The council had a few ordinances that passed during the meeting involving overnight parking.

The first order passed removes the ban of street parking from 2 to 5 A.M. on any day.

The second ordinance that passed eliminates the annual and temporary permits for overnight street parking.

Council members who felt strongly about removing the ordinance shared their thoughts on why it should be eliminated.

“Congestion on the street is legal except for 2 to 5 [in the morning] and every day I watch people in the neighborhood juggle the cars,” said council member Kathie Dunbar.

“They put it in the street and then they figure out where to park it from 2 to 5 in the morning, but then it goes back in the street and that’s because there’s no room in the driveway and that’s I’m struggling again I just don’t like laws that don’t serve a purpose,” added Dunbar.

Even though the ordinances were passed during the meeting they won’t go into effect for another 30 days.

