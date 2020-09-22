Advertisement

Kathleen Jiles enters plea in connection with embezzlement charge

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(Source: WALB)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said the defendant entered a plea.

50-year old Kathleen Jiles entered a plea to Embezzlement $100,000 or more, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, Uttering and Publishing, and Forgery. Embezzlement $100,000 or more and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime both carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in the Department of Corrections. Uttering and Publishing and Forgery both carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in the Department of Corrections.

On Feb. 1, 2019, the Jackson City Police Department responded to a report of an embezzlement. Through investigating, officials found the defendant had embezzled over $100,000.

Jiles’ sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. before Circuit Court Judge John G. McBain.

