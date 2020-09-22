Advertisement

In My View 9/21/2020: Detroit Tigers

In My View
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Final week for the Detroit Tigers.  What did they get out of this season and what’s the future hold for a normal season if there is one in 2021?  Remains to be seen but the Tigers obviously still have plenty of offensive holes and they are thin where injuries can really penetrate their depth.  They can only hope their young pitchers improve greatly for the long haul next year.

