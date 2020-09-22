Advertisement

In battleground states, Catholics are a pivotal swing vote

Nearly every time, a majority of Catholics have backed the winner - whether Republican or Democrat.
FILE: In this photo, pews are sanitized after Spanish-language Mass at Saint Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FILE: In this photo, pews are sanitized after Spanish-language Mass at Saint Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -

For decades, Roman Catholic voters have been a pivotal swing vote in U.S. presidential elections. Nearly every time, a majority of them have backed the winner - whether Republican or Democrat.

How they vote in key battleground states this year could well decide the outcome, and both campaigns are targeting them with fervent appeals to vote based on their faith.

Advocates for President Donald Trump say a faithful Catholic cannot vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden because he supports abortion rights. Critics of Trump say he is too divisive and callous to merit the vote of any faithful Catholic.

