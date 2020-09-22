Health officials confirm 504 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 22, Michigan health officials have reported 504 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths. The state totals now sit at 117,910 cases and 6,680 deaths.

Clinton County reports 568 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 555 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,224 cases and 47 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,002 cases and 42 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 468 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

