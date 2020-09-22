Advertisement

Governor Whitmer sits down with top advisors to discuss Michigan’s COVID-19 response

(State of Michigan)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer sat down with Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun as well as her Chief Legal Counsel Mark Totten to discuss Michigan’s ongoing response to COVID-19 over the past six months.

Both Totten and Dr. Khaldun have worked in tandem with the governor and many others with the goal of ensuring Michigan’s swift response to the virus and saving lives.

“Michigan was hard hit by COVID-19 early in the pandemic, but because we took quick action and Michiganders did their part to slow the spread of the virus, we are in a much better position than many other states,” said Governor Whitmer. “No one wants to end this state of emergency more than I do, but we are not out of the woods yet.”

“I know many Michiganders have done their part to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and as a result Michigan is in a much better place than we were early on in the pandemic. But we cannot let our guard down yet,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “We continue to learn more about this virus every day, and must all continue to do our part by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, and washing our hands frequently. This virus spares no age group and can cause long term health consequences and death.”

Right now, Michigan is ranking as among the top states in terms of economic recovery, as measured by each states economic activity compared to its pre-pandemic level. Currently, Michigan’s economy is operating at 82% of where it was in March.

To follow all COVID-19 updates from the state of Michigan visit www.Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

