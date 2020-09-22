Advertisement

Eaton Rapids playground closed when razor blades discovered

(KOSA)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon the Eaton Rapids Police Department was dispatched to Howe Field, 100 Howe Drive. Several people at the playground reported to officers that they had located multiple razor blades on and around the equipment.

Some of the blades appeared to have been placed intentionally to cause harm.

By the time police had arrived the citizens recovered approximately 39 blades. The officers and city staff recovered an additional two. Witnesses reported seeing four persons of interest that had been on the equipment. They were described as two males and two females approximately seventeen to eighteen years of age. One female had blonde hair and one male had brown hair. They were last seen walking north away from the playground.

The City of Eaton Rapids is offering a $1000.00 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Richard Dover at 517-663-8118 ext. 8532 or by email at rdover@cityofeatonrapids.com.

In the interest of public safety Howe Park will remain closed until further notice. The city’s public works department is working to recheck the area Tuesday morning. Eaton Rapids officials are also asking anyone with construction grade magnets they are willing to let city workers use to loan them to the city.

To aide in the detection and collection of razor blades in our parks, the City is asking if anyone has large,...

Posted by City of Eaton Rapids on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alert Bar

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel livestream

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
McDaniel is the Chair of the Republican National Committee and former Chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

News

City of Eaton Rapids park closed for suspicious reasons

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Authorities say they will be talking about the matter on Tuesday.

News

GOP Chair will visit Lansing Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michigan native and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will be in Lansing Tuesday.

Ap

Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Does the coronavirus spread easily among children? It appears the virus can spread among children and teens, but how easily may vary by age.

Latest News

News

MDHHS Resumes Aerial Spraying for Mosquitos

Updated: 4 hours ago
MDHHS resumes mosquito treatment for counties to prevent EEE.

News

Lansing allows overnight street parking

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
On Monday the Lansing City Council votes to eliminate the ordinance that prohibits overnight street parking during a virtual council meeting.

News

Watching Your Wallet: how to be a supersaver

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The biggest trick to being a supersaver is that they usually save 29% of their income or more each year.

News

Lansing School District football teams practice amid confusion

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Extracurricular activities were canceled September 8th

News

NAIAS moves summer auto show to September 2021

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Monday, The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced it will move its reimagined indoor and outdoor show originally planned for summer 2021 to Sept. 28 – Oct. 9, 2021.

News

Married couple of 70 years survive COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
A husband and wife both survived COVID-19, but there’s an even bigger reason to celebrate.