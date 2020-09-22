Eaton Rapids playground closed when razor blades discovered

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon the Eaton Rapids Police Department was dispatched to Howe Field, 100 Howe Drive. Several people at the playground reported to officers that they had located multiple razor blades on and around the equipment.

Some of the blades appeared to have been placed intentionally to cause harm.

By the time police had arrived the citizens recovered approximately 39 blades. The officers and city staff recovered an additional two. Witnesses reported seeing four persons of interest that had been on the equipment. They were described as two males and two females approximately seventeen to eighteen years of age. One female had blonde hair and one male had brown hair. They were last seen walking north away from the playground.

The City of Eaton Rapids is offering a $1000.00 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Richard Dover at 517-663-8118 ext. 8532 or by email at rdover@cityofeatonrapids.com.

In the interest of public safety Howe Park will remain closed until further notice. The city’s public works department is working to recheck the area Tuesday morning. Eaton Rapids officials are also asking anyone with construction grade magnets they are willing to let city workers use to loan them to the city.

