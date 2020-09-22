Advertisement

Does the coronavirus spread easily among children?

It appears the virus can spread among children and teens, but how easily may vary by age.
Photo courtesy: CDC/MGN
(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
(AP) -

Research is still underway, but children under age 10 seem to be less likely than older kids to transmit the virus to other children and adults.

Children generally don’t appear to get sick or experience symptoms as often as adults when they’re infected. Some evidence suggests that may be particularly true for younger kids. That might help explain why they appear less likely to spread the virus - they’re less likely to be coughing and sneezing.

