CMU names new Athletic Director

(KKCO)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University has named a new Athletic Director; Amy Folan. She is replacing Michael Alford, who left CMU in August to become the CEO of Seminole Boosters Inc. at Florida State.

Folan said, “I am honored to be joining the CMU Chippewa family. Central Michigan is a tradition-rich program with an incredible record of success, and I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, university and surrounding communities, fans and supporters to build on the CMU tradition of excellence and continue to raise the bar."

She added, “I see this tremendous opportunity as a new chapter for me and also for Central Michigan Athletics.”

CMU’s new Athletic Director comes with experience working in collegiate athletics. She was the executive senior associate athletics director at the University of Texas, where she oversaw the fundraising branch of Texas Athletics and the Longhorns' Ticket office. In 2019, the membership of the foundation increased by 18,600 members, and its annual fund also grew to its largest total ($42.9 million) under Folan.

Her background extends to time on the field as well. Folan played soccer at Connecticut and earned her master’s degree from Georgia. She served three years as Membership Services Representative at the NCAA, where she was directly responsible for assisting the Atlantic Coast Conference, Atlantic 10 and Big 12 Conference with legislative issues.

“I am thrilled to welcome Amy Folan to Central Michigan University and the Mount Pleasant community,” CMU president Bob Davies said. “Our goal was to find a person who would continue, if not steepen, our upward trajectory. Amy’s past accomplishments and proven leadership skills will have an immediate and positive impact.”

