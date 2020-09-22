City of Eaton Rapids park closed for suspicious reasons

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - While the city has not said exactly what happened, WILX News 10 spoke to a man who says he helped pick up razor blades off the field on Monday night.

Police have not confirmed nor denied this was the cause of the closure. Authorities say they will be talking about the matter on Tuesday.

Howe Field, the Playground of Dreams, and the Riverwalk from the Amphitheater South are all closed until further notice. The City of Eaton Rapids plans to have the park opened as soon as possible. At this time, the Eaton Rapids Youth Football League has moved its practice to 501 Union Street.

