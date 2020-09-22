Advertisement

Married couple of 70 years survives COVID-19

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WILX) - A husband and wife both survived COVID-19, but it’s an even bigger reason to celebrate. Both Lloyd and Winnie Flessner are getting ready to celebrate 70 years of marriage in October.

“After all these years, that’s the first time we’ve been separated,” said Winnie Flessner.

It’s a milestone Winnie didn’t think would happen.

“I looked at him and thought ‘there’s no way he is going to make it.’ He was just so pale,” said Winnie.

The couple met in the 1940′s at this church on South Pennsylvania. Back then it was called the Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church.

“I had a couple tickets to the Michigan State basketball game. We went to the same church and I saw her there on Sunday and thought she was a fairly good looking gal, maybe I’ll take her to the game,” said Lloyd.

Now, they are both living in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Both caught COVID-19 in June. Lloyd was the first to get it.

“I don’t remember too much about it to be very honest. I was just in bed,” he said.

'He got pretty sick to his stomach and he was just sick," Winnie said.

A few days later, Winnie tested positive for the novel coronavirus but never showed any symptoms.

“I never did get sick, but afterwards I got weakness so now I have a walker,” she said.

Lloyd and Winnie stayed in the hospital for a few weeks in different rooms.

“It was depressing. It was tough. It was like there wasn’t anything that was going to change,” Winnie said. “In some ways, we are very lucky because we’ve been able to do what we like to do.”

Now at 95, they are looking forward to celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

