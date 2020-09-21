Advertisement

Walmart targets zero emissions by 2040

It also wants to manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean
Walmart commits to becoming a regenerative company in the next two decades.
Walmart commits to becoming a regenerative company in the next two decades.(Source: , KSFM, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s largest retailer announced a series of green goals it wants to accomplish over the next two decades.

“We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss and we all need to take action with urgency,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

Bottom line: The company is targeting zero emissions across the company’s global operations by 2040.

Within the next 20 years, Walmart aims to:

  • Harvesting enough wind, solar and other renewable energy sources to power its facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035
  • Electrify and zero out emissions from all its vehicles, including long-haul trucks by 2040
  • Transition to low-impact refrigerants for cooling and electrified equipment for heating in its stores, clubs, and data and distribution centers by 2040

Walmart isn’t just making promises to cut back on its energy usage.

The company says it wants to manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean by 2030.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
The storm was no longer expected to gain hurricane strength and forecasters decreased estimated rainfall totals from Beta early Monday.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.

National

Thyroid pills recalled by Acella Pharmaceuticals

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Acella had received four reports of adverse events for these lot numbers possibly related to this recall.

National Politics

Body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at Supreme Court

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose this week at the Supreme Court, with pandemic precautions for the public.

Latest News

National Politics

NY judge: Postal Service must timely process election mail

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service must live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail by treating it as a priority, a New York judge ordered on Monday.

News

Suspect arrested in death of local two-year-old

Updated: 1 hour ago
The post mortem examination suggested that the child had not died from choking.

National

White pastor who helped form Montgomery Bus Boycott dies at 92

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSFA Staff
Graetz’s decision to join the newly formed Montgomery Improvement Association, in which he was its white board member, put his family in danger.

National

Rev. Robert Graetz, civil rights pioneer, passes away at 92

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Rev. Robert Graetz, a white man who helped organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott along with city’s Black residents, died over the weekend. Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum confirmed the civil rights pioneer’s passing.

National

330 elephants in Botswana may have died from toxic algae

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green algae, the government announced Monday.