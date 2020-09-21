Advertisement

Suspect arrested in death of local two-year-old

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Friday medical first responders from the Clarksville Fire Department, LIFE EMS and a nearby Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputy were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of W. Ferney Street in the Village of Clarksville on the report of a two-year-old child choking and not breathing.

Paramedics were able to resuscitate the child on scene and transported him to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition. Emergency Personnel were told that the two-year-old child had been choking on his breakfast.

At 1:30 p.m. the same day Ionia County Sheriff’s Detectives were contacted by hospital staff who reported that the child had not survived, and that there were concerns that the child had been the victim of abuse. They found marks and bruises on the child, and no evidence that choking had been a cause of death. The child was turned over to the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office for a post mortem examination.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Detective’s met with the Kent County Medical Examiner later that afternoon. The post mortem examination suggested that the child had not died from choking, but rather died from cranial-cerebral trauma, which the Kent County Medical Examiner was listing the preliminary cause of death, with the manner of death as homicide.

That evening, Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives met with subjects involved in the case. They took a 27-year-old Clarksville man, the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother, into custody for the homicide. Saturday the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for the suspect for Felony Murder, and Child Abuse 1st Degree.

The victim in this case has been identified as 2-year-old Colton Sceviour, of Clarksville. The suspect is not being named at this time pending his arraignment on Monday.

