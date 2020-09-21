Advertisement

Prosecutors find deputy justified in use of deadly force against QD stabbing suspect

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot and killed Sean Ruis, the suspect in a stabbing that originated over an argument about wearing masks, has been found justified in her use of deadly force.

The incident began at the Quality Dairy located on 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale when Michigan State Police said a masked man from Lansing, 77, and an unmasked man from Grand Ledge, Sean Ruis, 43, got into an altercation regarding wearing masks.

Police said the customer, Ruis, who was not wearing a mask was refused service by the store. MSP said Ruis pulled out a knife and stabbed the 77-year-old Lansing man and then fled the scene from in a car.

MSP responded to the incident at the store, and was assisted by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said an Eaton County deputy located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Jerryson Drive in Delta Township around 7:13 a.m. MSP said Ruis immediately exited the vehicle and walked toward the deputy with weapons.

A home security camera caught the incident on video.

The deputy, a 22-year veteran, attempted to increase distance by backing up and “subsequently shot and injured” Ruis who was taken to the hospital and died during surgery.

The 77-year-old stabbing victim also died from the wounds he received in the attack.

After reviewing the evidence submitted by the Michigan State Police, Eaton County Prosecuting attorney Douglas R. Lloyd and Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Anderson determined the Deputy was legally justified in using deadly force during the incident that resulted in the death of Sean Ruis.

