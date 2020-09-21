Michigan Center High School student tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Superintendent Brady Cook sent a release confirming that a Michigan Center high school student tested positive for COVID-19. The student as well as any person who may have come into contact with the student have been notified and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Michigan Center janitorial staff have been told to “deep clean” the building. The Jackson County Health Department states that it is safe for students to continue to attend in-person classes. They also notified the school about the positive student case.

