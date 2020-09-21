Mason Public Schools celebrates completion of elementary buildings

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Earlier in September, Mason Public Schools officially cut the ribbon on both Alaiedon and North Aurelius Elementary buildings after 15 months of construction. Both buildings were funded through the District’s $69.7 million bond, which broke ground in April 2019.

Improvements to both schools include a new multi-purpose room, additional classrooms, and a new secure entry. Mechanical and electrical upgrades, layout changes and remodeling were also included in the project.

The site improvements and expanded parking were added to make student pick-up and dropoff safer and more accomodating when in-person instruction starts again. The completion of these two projects wrap up Phase 1 of a three-phase capital improvement project for the District. Phase 2 of the project will primarily focus on the renovation of Steele Elementary.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of the community for the bond and most recently through distance learning. It was very important to us to include the community in the celebration of these two projects even though we could not do so in person,” said Ronald Drzewicki, Ed.S., Superintendent of Mason Public Schools. “Thank you to the community, the Board of Education and the construction teams as well as the staff in the buildings for working together on this project. We are eager to begin Phase 2 of the project and start planning for the renovations of Steele Elementary.”

A District committee has been meeting to plan for the renovation of Steele Elementary for several months. WILX will keep you updated.

