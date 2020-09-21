Advertisement

Health officials confirm 548 new coronavirus cases in schools

(whsv)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 21, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Here is a list of schools that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties.

Altogether, there are 548 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:

St. Martha’s School in Ingham County reports 6 cases in both students and staff members.

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 533 cases in students.

Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 6 cases in both students and staff members.

Bright Beginnings in Shiawassee County reports 3 cases in students.

Clinton County and Eaton County did not report any school-related cases.

For more information on other existing counties, the statistics are updated weekly here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ginsburg’s impact on women spanned age groups, backgrounds

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
But the pop culture status that Ruth Bader Ginsburg found — or rather, that found her — in recent years was just a side show, albeit one that amused her, to the unique and profound impact she had on women’s lives.

News

Superintendent Brian Metcalf fired at Grand Ledge School Board hearing

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford and Jake Draugelis
Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf will have a chance to hear his charges from its Board of Education.

News

Mason Public Schools celebrates completion of elementary buildings

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Mason Public Schools officially cut the ribbon on both Alaiedon and North Aurelius Elementary buildings after 15 months of construction

News

BWL to close Willow Street and Cawood Street for utility connection construction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Monday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing the intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street to construct a utility connection.

Latest News

News

Downtown Lansing’s Lewis Cass building renamed to the Elliott-Larsen building

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The change marks the first time in Michigan history that a state building is named after an African-American woman.

News

Prosecutors find deputy justified in use of deadly force against QD stabbing suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A home security camera caught the incident on video.

News

Suspect arraigned in death of local two-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
The post mortem examination suggested that the child had not died from choking.

News

Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Metcalf was put on leave after comments that he made on his personal Facebook page about the death of George Floyd.

Education

Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf to have due process hearing Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf will have a chance to hear his charges from its Board of Education Monday.

News

Springport Public Schools make the move to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak among students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
All athletic events will be postponed during this time.