Health officials confirm 548 new coronavirus cases in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 21, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Here is a list of schools that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties.

Altogether, there are 548 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:

St. Martha’s School in Ingham County reports 6 cases in both students and staff members.

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 533 cases in students.

Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 6 cases in both students and staff members.

Bright Beginnings in Shiawassee County reports 3 cases in students.

Clinton County and Eaton County did not report any school-related cases.

For more information on other existing counties, the statistics are updated weekly here.

