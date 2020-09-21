Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf to have due process hearing Monday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf will have a chance to hear his charges from its Board of Education. He’ll also have a chance to respond to the charges in a public setting when Metcalf is scheduled to have his due process hearing with the school district Monday.

Metcalf is still the Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools but has been placed on leave since June. David Chapin has served as the interim Superintendent in Metcalf’s absence.

Metcalf was put on leave after comments that he made on his personal Facebook page about the death of George Floyd. Metcalf wrote, "...it all starts with being a law abiding citizen - had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence -- then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”

Members of the Grand Ledge Public Schools community said they were outraged that Metcalf’s post blamed Floyd for his own death.

Metcalf has apologized since he made the post, writing, “As the leader of a school district that seeks to encourage diversity and be welcoming to all, my words fell far short.” Metcalf continued, “I did not take into account the historic inequities that have characterized race relations in our nation for generations – and for that, I am sincerely sorry!”

But that apology didn’t stop a special public comment hearing about Metcalf and his job status. Broadcasted over Zoom, the meeting at one point had as many as 600 active members. The public comment hearing lasted nine hours with the overwhelming majority of people commenting that Metcalf should lose his job. More than 80 percent of teachers in the school district voted they had ‘no confidence’ in Metcalf as well. Ultimately, the board of education asked its attorney to draft charges of immediate termination of Metcalf’s contract.

A lawsuit has been filed in Eaton County Circuit by Metcalf against Grand Ledge Publics Schools. The suit was filed on Sept. 10 and lists nine defendants, including Grand Ledge Public Schools and the Grand Ledge Board of Education.

Monday’s meeting will be held in a tent outside in the Grand Ledge High School parking lot at 9 a.m. It’s open to the first 80 people. Those who aren’t able to be there in person are able to watch at this link as well.

