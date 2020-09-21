Advertisement

Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf to have due process hearing Monday

By Spencer Soicher
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf will have a chance to hear his charges from its Board of Education. He’ll also have a chance to respond to the charges in a public setting when Metcalf is scheduled to have his due process hearing with the school district Monday.

Metcalf is still the Superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools but has been placed on leave since June. David Chapin has served as the interim Superintendent in Metcalf’s absence.

Metcalf was put on leave after comments that he made on his personal Facebook page about the death of George Floyd. Metcalf wrote, "...it all starts with being a law abiding citizen - had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence -- then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”

Members of the Grand Ledge Public Schools community said they were outraged that Metcalf’s post blamed Floyd for his own death.

Metcalf has apologized since he made the post, writing, “As the leader of a school district that seeks to encourage diversity and be welcoming to all, my words fell far short.” Metcalf continued, “I did not take into account the historic inequities that have characterized race relations in our nation for generations – and for that, I am sincerely sorry!”

But that apology didn’t stop a special public comment hearing about Metcalf and his job status. Broadcasted over Zoom, the meeting at one point had as many as 600 active members. The public comment hearing lasted nine hours with the overwhelming majority of people commenting that Metcalf should lose his job. More than 80 percent of teachers in the school district voted they had ‘no confidence’ in Metcalf as well. Ultimately, the board of education asked its attorney to draft charges of immediate termination of Metcalf’s contract.

A lawsuit has been filed in Eaton County Circuit by Metcalf against Grand Ledge Publics Schools. The suit was filed on Sept. 10 and lists nine defendants, including Grand Ledge Public Schools and the Grand Ledge Board of Education.

Monday’s meeting will be held in a tent outside in the Grand Ledge High School parking lot at 9 a.m. It’s open to the first 80 people. Those who aren’t able to be there in person are able to watch at this link as well.

Due Process Hearing for Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf

READ MORE HERE: https://bit.ly/3kE5cam

Posted by WILX News 10 on Friday, September 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springport Public Schools make the move to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak among students

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
All athletic events will be postponed during this time.

News

Uncle John’s pumpkin patch opens early

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Uncle John's Cider Mill is celebrating their Cider Yard Grand and Pumpkin Patch Grand Openings.

News

Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A team of carpenters used medieval techniques to raise up a three-ton oak truss Saturday in front of Notre Dame Cathedral.

News

What goes into selecting a Supreme Court Justice

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By CNN
President Trump has promised to announce a Supreme Court nominee “soon.”

Latest News

News

Accident in Eaton County sends three to the hospital

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Jake Vigna
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Michigan remembers and honors the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
Michigan is remembering R.B.G.

News

Crews work to put out structure fire in Grand Ledge

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Crews work to put out fire.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

News

Big Ten reveals new 2020 football schedule, MSU to open at home vs. Rutgers

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
The Big Ten schedule for the 2020 football season has been released.

News

Police looking for suspects who broke into cars

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for four men who were seen breaking into a car early Saturday morning.