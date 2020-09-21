Advertisement

Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf is suing the school district and its Board of Education for more than $1.4 million in damages. The lawsuit claims that the school district and its board intentionally violated the Freedom of Information Act to deny him records from the school district.

Metcalf was put on leave after comments that he made on his personal Facebook page about the death of George Floyd. Metcalf wrote, “...it all starts with being a law abiding citizen - had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence -- then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”

The lawsuit claims Metcalf, “...has been denied access to the records necessary to defend himself against Charges seeking his dismissal and the ruination of his reputation and career.”

Monday a due process meeting before the board was held for Metcalf.

