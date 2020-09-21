EMU to test campus wastewater for COVID-19

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -

Eastern Michigan University will test campus wastewater for the COVID-19 virus and other signs of infectious diseases.

The testing is part of the school’s return-to-campus plan. It’s intended to track the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater flowing from residence halls and apartment complexes. The monitoring process may provide early detection of asymptomatic cases of the virus, according to the school.

EMU in Ypsilanti is working with Michigan-based Aquasight on the testing. EMU President James Smith says test results could help pinpoint the need to pinpoint populations that need COVID tests.

