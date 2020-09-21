Detroit Residents Get Free Lead Paint Removal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Free lead-based paint remediation is being offered to some households in Southwest Detroit. Federal funds will pay for the program which is expected to remove potential lead hazards from 455 homes in the 48209 ZIP code over five years. Work is expected to begin in October. Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department is accepting applications from interested residents. The city says priority will be given to households with children younger than six, with expectant mothers or with children who have tested positive for lead. More than three-quarters of the housing stock in that part of Detroit was built before 1940.

