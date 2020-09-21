Advertisement

Deion Sanders Now a Head Coach

Deion Sanders opens his jacket to show it lined with the JSU logo. Jackson State University introduced the NFL Hall of Famer as their new head football coach Monday morning.
Deion Sanders opens his jacket to show it lined with the JSU logo. Jackson State University introduced the NFL Hall of Famer as their new head football coach Monday morning.
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has been hired as Jackson State’s football coach.

Sanders made the announcement on the first episode of the “21st & Prime” podcast on Barstool Sports and was introduced Monday by the school. He’s currently the offensive coordinator at a prep school in Cedar Hill, Texas.

This will be Sanders' first head coaching job. He replaces John Hendrick and will take over the Tigers this spring. The Southwestern Athletic Conference school postponed fall sports because of the pandemic.

Sanders calls the job “a match made in heaven.”

