BWL to close Willow Street and Cawood Street for utility connection construction
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing the intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street to construct a utility connection starting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
The work is expected to be complete by Friday, September 25, 2020.
Here are the detours:
Eastbound Detours:
- South on Waverly Road
- East on Saginaw Street
- North on MLK Jr. Boulevard
- East on Willow Street
Westbound Detours:
- South on MLK Jr. Boulevard
- West on Oakland Avenue to Saginaw Street
- North on Waverly Road
- West on Willow Street
Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained. Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street will be kept open during construction.
