BWL to close Willow Street and Cawood Street for utility connection construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing the intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street to construct a utility connection starting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, September 25, 2020.

Here are the detours:

Eastbound Detours:

South on Waverly Road

East on Saginaw Street

North on MLK Jr. Boulevard

East on Willow Street

Westbound Detours:

South on MLK Jr. Boulevard

West on Oakland Avenue to Saginaw Street

North on Waverly Road

West on Willow Street

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained. Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street will be kept open during construction.

