Boy missing after being swept from northern Michigan pier

Source: MGN -- The grandmother jumped in and rescued one child and another was able to climb out of the surf.(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) - A sheriff says a child is missing in northern Michigan waters and two others are safe after a wave swept them off a pier. Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle the children were walking on the pier with their grandmother when a wave washed them off just before 1 p.m. Monday. He says the grandmother jumped in and rescued one child and another was able to climb out of the surf. Schendel says searchers don’t believe they will find the boy alive.

